UP for Arts Holiday Gala & Silent Auction

Join UP for Arts for a magical evening of Holiday entertainment, elegant appetizers, delectable desserts and beverages at the inaugural UP for Arts Holiday Gala and Silent Auction. Get a sneak peak at items and start bidding online at www.upforarts.org on Nov. 23 through Dec. 11. Auction bidding continues at the Gala on Friday, Dec. 14. (UP Civic Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place.) All proceeds go toward the Forever Friends sculpture to be located at the Curran Apple Orchard Park. Gala Tickets are $65 in advance (online or from UP for Arts members) or $70 at the door. www.upforarts.org

