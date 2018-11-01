UP for Arts Holiday Gala & Auction – Save the Date!

Submitted by UP for Arts.

Outstanding Holiday entertainment, delectable appetizers and holiday beverages, a special guest performance and a silent auction await guests at the 1st annual UP for Arts Holiday Gala on Friday, December 14, from 6:30pm to 9pm in the UP Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place (36th and Bridgeport).

Get in the holiday spirit and find great gifts for people on your list (or yourself!)

Basically it’s a great way to enjoy the holidays, avoid being stuck in I-5 traffic and support public art in your community!

All proceeds from this event go toward the “Forever Friends’ sculpture project slated for the Curran Apple Orchard Park. (Please visit www.upforarts.org for more info on the project).

Here are a few important points about the Gala:

*Get a sneak peek at silent auction items and start bidding on Friday, Nov. 23 by visiting www.upforarts.org.

*Auction items include an African safari, a scenic boat trip, art and a variety of gift baskets and fun experiences.

*ANYONE CAN START BIDDING ONLINE…BID AS MANY TIMES AS YOU WANT UNTIL Tuesday, December 11, at 7pm.

Bidding will continue on all items at the Holiday Gala on December 14.

*You must be present at the Gala to continue bidding. So you can either place your highest bid online and hope for the best…OR you can attend the Gala to increase your chances of winning.

*Holiday Gala Tickets are $65 online (www.upforarts.or) or from an UP for Arts boardmember until December 11. Tickets are also available at the door for $70. Space is limited so get your tickets now for this fun event!