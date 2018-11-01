Superior Court invites public to the Pierce County Courthouse mural reveal party

On Thursday, Nov. 29, Pierce County Superior Court will hold a reveal party for the latest installment of the Court History Project.

Phase 2 involves the installation of a five-panel mural which showcases each of the four courthouses Superior Court has called home. Each of the four courthouse panels highlight interesting cases and events which have happened during the life of the building. There is a fifth panel which discusses the separation of powers in county government.

Ultimately the panels will be installed on the 2nd floor entrance to the County-City Building (Superior Court Courthouse), but for one night only, they will be displayed in courtroom 100 so you can get up close and take in all of the detail. Also, in courtroom 100 is the Phase 1 installation of the Court History Project, photos of judges dating back to territorial times. Watch a video about the project here.

Please join us to “Honor the Rule of Law” with our latest installation.

No RSVP is necessary, but you must be in the building by 5 p.m. as security will close the doors at that time.