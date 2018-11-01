Preventing Porch Piracy

Consider it a perfect storm of opportunity for criminals: The days are getting shorter and darker; the holidays are just around the corner; and online shopping now represents more than half of all holiday sales.

That means a lot of packages that are left on doorsteps are ripe for theft by opportunistic criminals. To protect yourself-and your holiday gifts-from being re-gifted by thieves, the University Place Police Department recommends you follow these tips:

Have your items delivered to a retail mail/package store

Install a BoxLock, which provides a smart padlock to protect your items

Have packages delivered to your workplace/office

Require signature delivery

Re-route or reschedule delivery

Require vacation package hold

“Cameras and alarms are fine, but determined criminals–and your packages–will be long gone before we can respond,” Hales says. “So the best way to protect package theft is to prevent it by having a plan ahead of the season.”

Hales also reminds residents to report suspicious people and activity immediately to police using 911 or by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number at 253.798.4722.