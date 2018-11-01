Pierce College Men’s Soccer tops Peninsula in first round of playoffs

On the road, playing a man down for the final 25 minutes, and overcoming a delay of an hour to start the match – the Raider Men’s Soccer team pulled off a stunning first-round playoff upset, defeating the #5 ranked Peninsula Pirates, 2-1 in overtime.

The teams played scoreless through the first 68 minutes of the match, only to have the Raiders take the lead on a header by Carlos Rodriguez. Goalkeeper Alek Greenleaf picked up the assist on the goal, off of a free kick from just inside midfield.

Raiders defender Lukas Gregg was issued a red card in the 75th minute, leaving the Raiders a man down for the remainder of the match. Pierce’s defense held strong until the 88th minute, when a rapid exchange in front of the Raiders goal ended with a Peninsula goal to tie the match.

Play was hard and furious through nine minutes of the first ten minute overtime, until the Raiders’ Austin Stafford was fouled in the Pirates box. Tate Hamlett calmly put the penalty kick in the back of the net to pull out the win, and advance the Raiders to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Pierce will play Walla Walla, in the onion capital of the PNW, on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The winner advances to the NWAC semi-finals on November 9, at Starfire.

Source: Men’s Soccer tops Peninsula in first round of playoffs – Pierce College Athletics