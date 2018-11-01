Lakewood Republican Women Luncheon, Nov. 17

Lakewood Republican Women will host a Luncheon on Saturday, November 17 (Noon) at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club ($25). Paul Herrera a twenty year Army Veteran and Sergeant for the Puyallup Tribal Police and Past VFW Post Commander will be the luncheon speaker and will discuss “The Importance of the American Flag to Veterans”. RSVP to Elaine Winter (253) 380-6143 by November 12.
The group will also be collecting donations for the American Lake Veterans Hospital Community Living Center. Specifically:
- New men’s undershirts, briefs, socks
- Paper towels
- Ladies’ new sports bras, panties
- Toilet Paper
- Gift cards: Walmart, Target
- Laundry detergent
- Sweaters, jackets
- Bathroom cleaners
Election of 2019-2020 Officers
- Connie Colman Lacadie – President
- Marlene Bostic – 1st. Vice President
- Sharon Westman – 2nd. Vice President
- Bev Raschke – Secretary
- Karen O’Neill – Treasurer
