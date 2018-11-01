Lakewood Republican Women Luncheon, Nov. 17

Lakewood Republican Women will host a Luncheon on Saturday, November 17 (Noon) at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club ($25). Paul Herrera a twenty year Army Veteran and Sergeant for the Puyallup Tribal Police and Past VFW Post Commander will be the luncheon speaker and will discuss “The Importance of the American Flag to Veterans”. RSVP to Elaine Winter (253) 380-6143 by November 12.

The group will also be collecting donations for the American Lake Veterans Hospital Community Living Center. Specifically:

New men’s undershirts, briefs, socks

Paper towels

Ladies’ new sports bras, panties

Toilet Paper

Gift cards: Walmart, Target

Laundry detergent

Sweaters, jackets

Bathroom cleaners

Election of 2019-2020 Officers

Connie Colman Lacadie – President

Marlene Bostic – 1st. Vice President

Sharon Westman – 2nd. Vice President

Bev Raschke – Secretary

Karen O’Neill – Treasurer