Broadway Center for the Performing Arts now Tacoma Arts Live

Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, which has served as the performing arts anchor of the South Sound since 1979, today announced the unveiling of a new name and identity: Tacoma Arts Live. The name is new, but the organization’s passion for providing its community with a diverse range of arts and education programming, stewarding four cultural venues in downtown Tacoma’s Historic Theater District, and collaborating with Tacoma’s Resident Arts Organizations remains the same.

Tacoma Arts Live is a dynamic cultural system dedicated to building common ground throughout the Tacoma and South Sound community. The new name signifies the start of a new act and speaks to a revitalized mission: energizing community through live performance.

“We believe that live events serve as the pulse of our city,” explained David Fischer, Tacoma Arts Live’s Executive Director. “A community’s identity takes shape in the moments when people connect with each other. Our role as a convener in the heart of the city is vital to creating and sustaining these connections.”

Tacoma Arts Live provides a dynamic mix of performances, lectures and more; plus, an award-winning, nationally recognized set of educational programs that impact citizenship and whole-child development through the arts. It also provides vital stewardship of Tacoma’s historic venues, such as the historic Pantages Theater, which will reopen on Nov. 15 after extensive renovations.

“At our core, we are working hard to create opportunities where our community can emerge from behind electronic screens, and come together to share transformative experiences,” said Fischer.

Through the adoption of the new name, logo, and visual imprint, Tacoma Arts Live emphasizes its broader role as a community connector and its focus on expanding access and equity for all. The organization’s four venues (Pantages Theater, Rialto Theater, Theater on the Square, and the Tacoma Armory), and its growing list of events and partnerships, are all now united by a single visual identity with a bold and expressive brand-mark that reflects the organization’s key values.

Visit www.tacomaartslive.org to learn more about the organization. For tickets, membership, and more information, call the Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, or visit the Box Office at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Historic Theater District.