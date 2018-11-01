Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now talks voter turnout

In the historic 2016 election, almost 92 million eligible voters in America did not cast their votes which is the most people to not vote in American history.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we discuss voter turnout with Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman. Plus we’ll discuss voter apathy and other election related concerns with political expert Michael Artime…what effects are dirty politics and increasingly polarizing campaigns having on the American electorate? Is the tactic of voting for the “lesser of two evils” really a good one for the overall health of our country?

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

