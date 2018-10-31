Pierce College ranked top community college for veterans in the state – and No. 4 in the nation

Pierce College is proud to be named Washington’s top two-year college for veterans in a comprehensive annual list by The Military Times. The Best for Vets: Colleges 2019 rankings is an annual school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement – as well as a detailed review of public data collected by federal agencies.

Thanks to the college’s high-quality educational programs and support services provided to military-affiliated students, Pierce was also named the No. 4 college for veterans in the nation.

As is true for all Military Times rankings, Best for Vets: Colleges is an editorially independent, objective and rigorous news project. This feature evaluates the many factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families. About 500 colleges took part in this year’s survey.

“It’s great to once again receive affirmation from an organization as well respected as the Military Times,” said Pierce College at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Executive Director Mark Haskins. “At Pierce, we deliver the credible, transferable courses and degrees that servicemembers, veterans and their families want, with the flexible options and policies they need. It’s not always easy, but it’s just one more reason why Pierce College is an Aspen Award Top 10 Community College in the nation.”

Military Times’ annual Best for Vets: Colleges survey asks colleges and universities to disclose academic outcome and input data, describe many aspects of veteran culture on campus and meticulously document a wide array of services, special policies, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties. Military Times also factors in data from the Veterans Affairs and Defense departments, as well as three Education Department sources: the IPEDS Data Center, College Scorecard data and the Cohort Default Rate Database.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.