Lakewood featured in international economic development publication

The City of Lakewood was recently featured in FDI Alliance International, an international economic development magazine geared toward “bridging the gap between economic development and site selection.”

The two-page spread includes a history of Lakewood and highlights the various economic development opportunities within the city. Lakewood’s feature runs alongside spotlights for other major cities across the country including those in Maryland, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas and more.

Lakewood is the only West Coast city featured.

To see the article view the magazine online.