James Center North to be Redeveloped

Big changes are coming to Tacoma’s West Side – and it will impact University Place as well.

The City of Tacoma Housing Authority is planning to redevelop the James Center North site located across Mildred Street from Tacoma Community College into 300 units of affordable and market-rate multi-family housing units. The project also calls for 30,000 square feet of retail space for 13 businesses.

Because the area is just east of U.P.’s Northeast Business District, many business owners and residents have questions about what opportunities and challenges the development may present. Those who would like to know more should plan to attend a community meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the James Center North Field Office (1620 S Mildred St., Ste. 3) to get more details on the development and ask questions.

Although the James Center North project is in early development, U.P. staff are communicating with the Housing Authority to identify opportunities for collaboration and advocacy that will complement U.P.’s Subarea Plan and the Northeast Business District.