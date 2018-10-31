Caring conversations: workshops to provide support for family caregivers

TACOMA – Caregivers know the stress and exhaustion that accompanies compassionate care. Caregivers can gain support and actions to strengthen their important work at Family Caregiving Workshops presented by Pierce County Aging & Disability Resource Center with the Pierce County Library System.

An estimated 43.5 million adults in the U.S. play a caregiver role in households across the country, according to a Caregiving in the U.S. 2015 study. Those in Pierce County who care for children, sick, elderly or disabled loved ones will benefit from attending a workshop.

Participants are invited to engage in facilitated conversations about a variety of caregiving topics throughout November, National Family Caregivers Month.

Upcoming workshops:

Monday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m. at Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Thursday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m. at Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave.

For more information about these and other events at Pierce County Library System, visit piercecountylibrary.org.