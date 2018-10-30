Hattey Smith, freshman setter from Curtis High School, has been named the NWAC/Under Armour Volleyball Athlete of the Week, for Week 9 of the 2018 season. Smith helped the 2nd-ranked Raiders to convincing wins over Tacoma and Green River, improving the team’s record to 10-0 in the West, and 27-4 overall.

In 5 sets last week, Smith had 67 assists (13.4 assists per set) , 4 aces, a 96% service percentage on 23 serves, 9 digs and 2 blocks. She continues to lead the entire NWAC in assists per set, at 11.13, and is second in total assists on the season, with 890.”

Hattey put the ball exactly where she needed this past week”, said Raider head coach Greg Finel. “Her instincts to get to the ball and put it in the best possible position for her teammates, makes her truly special.”

The Raiders strengthened their hold on First Place in the West Region, 2 games ahead of Highline and Lower Columbia, who are tied for second place. Their win against Tacoma guaranteed the team a trip to the NWAC Championships, with five games left to play.

The Raiders’ post season berth marks the fourth straight year the team has qualified for the championships, and the tenth in the past 14 seasons.

Read more: Smith named NWAC/Under Armour Volleyball Athlete of the Week – Pierce College Athletics