Program Features JBLM Military Professor and BlackPast.org Creator

In commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of World War I, the Buffalo Soldiers Museum of Tacoma is co-sponsoring a military appreciation program on Friday, November 16, 2018, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the AmVets Post #1, 5717 South Tyler Street, Tacoma. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is sponsored by the Buffalo Soldiers Museum, the Lewis Army Museum, and the Tacoma Historical Society. Guest speakers include Dr. Quintard Taylor, a creator of an online resource center for African American history called BlackPast.org and Colonel (Retired) Steve Corbett, an adjunct professor of history for the University of Maryland at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Dr. Quintard Taylor was a noted professor of American History at the University of Washington, Seattle, from 1998 – 2018. In 2007, Taylor and other volunteers created an online resource center for African American history called BlackPast.org (www.blackpast.org). It is now the largest reference center of its type on the Internet. In 2017 Taylor received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pacific Northwest Historians’ Guild and the Robert Gray Medal for his Lifetime Contribution to Pacific Northwest History from the Washington State Historical Society. Taylor is author of several books including The Forging of a Black Community: Seattle’s Central District from 1870 through the Civil Rights Era.

Colonel (Retired) Steve Corbett is an adjunct professor of history for the University of Maryland at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, specializing in American and Military History. In his final assignment before retirement, he commanded the Western Region, US Army Cadet Command from 2003-2007. He is a founding member of the National Museum of the United States Army.

“It’s important for us to remember, study, and learn our American history and the principles of American government. There is a huge gap in civic and public education about WWI and those who served. This program is one way to learn about the WWI Doughboys and what it really meant to bring home the bacon,” said Jackie Jones-Hook, executive director of the Buffalo Soldiers Museum of Tacoma.

The Buffalo Soldiers Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit museum located at 1940 South Wilkeson Street, Tacoma, Washington. Its mission is to educate, preserve and present the history and contributions of America’s Buffalo Soldiers from 1866 – 1945. For more information, go to www.BuffaloSoldiersTacoma.org.