DTNW Presents Free Dance Arts Outreach Performance Nov. 2 at Chambers Primary

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

On Friday, November 2, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., University Place based Dance Theatre Northwest will present its next “Arts Are Education” Performance at Chambers Primary. The school is Located at 9101 56TH St W, University Place, WA 98467. The program, entitled “Arts Are Education” is part of an ongoing series of DTNW’s Community Service outreach projects that are FREE open to the public dance arts performances and arts education lectures.

Dance Theatre Northwest company members and guest artists will be featured in traditional classical ballet pieces including excerpts from ballet classics, such as “Swan Lake” as well as innovative new works created and staged by Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director. Teaching the students and audience members directly through an arts experience, she will address several aspects of dance and its benefits.

Kirk-Stauffer loves sharing her passion for dance and currently conducts dance workshops in the schools as well as at Dance Theatre Northwest and through Pierce College. Each year, she and several of her key dancers and students lead numerous dance workshops in Pierce County area schools, giving the students an opportunity to learn more about theatrical dance styles.

Kirk-Stauffer credits much of her success to excellent early training and self-discipline and shared this quote from the late legendary ballerina, Melissa Hayden, “Dance teaches you a sense of accomplishment. The discipline of dance teaches you self-discipline. You know you can achieve what you set out to do, not just with dance, but with anything you choose.”

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Vinyasa Yoga, Conditioning & Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at 2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466. Phone: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit our website www.DTNW.org