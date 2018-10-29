The USO and Boeing Host Expo to Help Servicewomen and Female Military Spouses Navigate Career Transitions

Submitted by USO Pathfinder.

Lakewood/Tacoma, WA – Monday, the USO and Boeing hosted the first-of-its-kind, full-day expo at Joint Base Lewis-McChord to help servicewomen navigate the transition to civilian life and provide female military spouses with resources and networking to assist with the many transitions they face during their family’s time in the military. Attendees gathered to participate in discussions about professional development and breakout sessions that addressed topics such as entrepreneurship, interviewing and resume writing skills, and building a personal brand.

“This event is an example of how a community can come together and help strengthen our service members and their families,” said Heather Banner, USO program manager and military spouse. “The USO’s mission is to support those who serve, which includes those in uniform and the spouses who make sacrifices as well. Thanks to Boeing and the other business and community leaders here today, this event has helped to inform and empower servicewomen and military spouses as they take on the next chapter in their lives.”

Event speakers included Alecia Grady, Personnel and Family Readiness Director at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Sarah Luna, Program Coordinator at the South Sound Military and Communities Partnership, and Mary Forbes, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, and more to address the specific hurdles women can face as they transition back to civilian life and how female military spouses can find meaningful careers among the moves, changes and unknowns that come with military life.

“Boeing takes its commitment to our service members, veterans, and military families seriously,” said Dr. Kristin Saboe, Senior Talent Strategy Lead at Boeing and a former Captain with the U.S. Army. “We are committed to supporting programs like the USO Pathfinder program that address their unique needs, and are pleased to be part of this summit, which is focused specifically on supporting women as they seek to transition to civilian jobs.”

An estimated 200,000-plus service members transition out of the military each year. The USO Pathfinder program helps these transitioning service members as well as military spouses plan for what’s next and connects them with the services, opportunities and resources that are the best fit for their successful transition.

This event takes place amidst the USO’s Salute to Military Spouses campaign, which places a spotlight on the military spouse community and the unique challenges they face regarding education and employment, community building, peer networking and family-strengthening. On November 14, the USO will host The Salue to Military Spouses, a half-day summit that will bring military spouses, military support organizations, business leaders and key USO supporters together for panels that examine key issues that impact the military spouse community. Follow #MilSpouseSalute for news, stories and USO military spouse programming details and tune in on November 14, the USO will livestream the event on USO.org/MilSpouseSalute.