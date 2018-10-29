Statewide Flag Lowering to honor victims of Pittsburgh tragedy

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Acting Governor Cyrus Habib hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.