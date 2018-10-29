Submitted by Associated Ministries.

People of faith and goodwill throughout Pierce County are encouraged to join together in a show of solidarity against hatred in response to the tragic occurrence at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

This Wednesday, Oct. 31, Shiloh Baptist Church (1211 S I St, Tacoma, Washington 98405) will be the site of “Standing Together: A Service of Solidarity with Pittsburgh,” a gathering to show support for our Jewish brothers and sisters and stand in unity as people of faith. The service will begin at 6:00 pm, led by Pastor Gregory Christopher of Shiloh Baptist Church with participants from throughout the community.

Eleven people were killed and six others, including four police officers, were hurt Saturday when a man barged into the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh and opened fire. The man shouted anti-Semitic epithets as he moved through the building shooting worshipers gathered for their weekly Shabbat service, according to police and news accounts. It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Jewish community in U.S. history.