Raider Athletics is off to a hot start for 2018-19, with two of the program’s three Fall sports qualifying for the post season.

For the third straight year, the Women’s Volleyball and Men’s Soccer teams have qualified for the NWAC playoffs.

The Women’s Volleyball team is tearing up the West Region this season. Currently, the #2 ranked team in the latest NWAC Coaches Poll, the West Region’s first place team is boasting an undefeated league record at 11-0 (27-4 overall).

With three games left to play on the regular season, the Raiders have a great shot to equal the 1999 Raiders squad that went 14-0 in winning the West Region title. Pierce will close out the regular season with two games at home (South Puget Sound on 10/31, and Highline on 11/7), and one on the road (Lower Columbia on 11/2).

If the Raiders capture the West Region title, they will open the NWAC Tournament on Thursday, 11/15, at 4:30 p.m., against the fourth place team from the North Region. The NWAC Championships will be held at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center for the fourth straight year, co-hosted by Pierce College Athletics and the Northwest Athletic Conference.

The Men’s Soccer program’s 2018 regular season campaign came to a close on Saturday, with a tough loss to the #2 ranked Tacoma Titans, 3-0. The Raiders finished in third place in the West Region, and locked up their trip to the post season, when they knocked off Bellevue, 4-0, on October 15.

The Raiders finished the regular season with a league record of 5-6-1, and an overall record of 6-6-2. The Men will play Peninsula on the road in Port Angeles on Wednesday, 10/31. Game time is at 2:00 p.m.

A win against the Pirates will earn Pierce a trip to Walla Walla on Saturday, 11/2, to take on the Warriors, champions of the East Region.

Source: Raiders Playoff Bound – Pierce College Athletics