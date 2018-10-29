Lakewood Dedicates Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Lakewood.

Mayor Don Anderson, who led the dedication and ribbon-cutting of the City of Lakewood’s new Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion on Saturday, acknowledged it has been a long time in coming. The crowd of government leaders, Rotarians, and friends of the park celebrated the completion of the project that first appeared on the city’s park master plan and that caught the attention of members of the Rotary Club of Lakewood over four years ago. The club took on the pavilion as its major project, and ultimately raised $300,000 in cash and in-kind gifts toward the $1 million dollar price tag.

Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen offered a brief history of the project and introduced Lakewood Rotary President Gayle Selden who presented a check to the city. The project’s chair, Dave Coleman, thanked all of those who made the pavilion possible, including a $25,000 grant from the Lakewood Community Foundation (Lakewood Fund) and $15,000 from the Ben B. Cheney Foundation. The Hearts for Kids Samoan Islander Dance Group completed the event with a short program.

The new facility offers an indoor-outdoor stage with exterior seating on a bowl shaped lawn area, perfect for a summer concert series and many special events that are a part of the park’s programs. The building is also heated and can seat about 75 for meetings during the off-season. It has already been the site of a special Pierce County Council meeting.

Those interested in utilizing the facility can contact the City of Lakewood’s Parks and Recreation Department.