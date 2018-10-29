Lakewood accepting applications for 2019 use of McGavick Conference Center

The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for the use of a 2019 City Day at the McGavick Conference Center. Please view the policy and application materials to determine eligibility.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, November 26, 2018. Applicants will be notified as to the approval or denial of the application by Friday, December 14, 2018.

Complete applications can be emailed directly to Briana Schumacher or can be delivered in person or mail to Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW Lakewood, WA 98499.

If you have any questions regarding the application or process please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at 253-983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.