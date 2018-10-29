Candidate Forum Highlights Time to Fill Out Ballots!

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld.

Thanks to the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County, the Town of Steilacoom hosted a Candidate Forum at Town Hall, Thursday, October 25 featuring four candidates for the two seats of the Washington state 28th District House of Representatives. Cynthia Stewart, local League president, led the meeting which gave candidates a chance to share their priorities and visions of how state government could best serve our communities. Local Girl Scouts graciously provided hospitality and greeted guests at the door.

State Representative Dick Muri defended against challenger Mari Leavitt while, Christine Kilduff defended against challenger Maia Espinoza. Among the many topics discussed were state budgeting priorities, public education, transportation projects for Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the Pierce County region, taxes, Sound Transit, family social services and help for military veterans.

For more information on candidates’ positions on the issues, please refer to voter pamphlets. One may also research sources like news interviews, campaign websites, other reliable information sources, and discussions with friends and family.

Thanks, as well, go to Steilacoom Mayor Ron Lucas and Town Administrator Paul Loveless for setup and ensuring that the evening ran smoothly.

Note from the author: It was wonderful to have an informative and civil discourse among people with varied political views. Though we may share different views on various policy issues, we are all Americans and should cherish the right to vote for our leaders!