Japanese food, gently used treasures at Tacoma Buddhist Temple fall bazaar

Submitted by Debby Abe.

Warm up your autumn with tasty Japanese food at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple Fall Food & Crafts Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

The annual event will feature crowd favorites like rice curry with beef; udon noodles with original broth; musubi rice balls with Spam; and rice bowls with your choice of tofu (vegetarian), teriyaki chicken or teriyaki eel. Desserts will include fresh fruit pies and mochi (sweet rice) pastries, and mochi ice cream.

Once you’ve had your fill, take home treats from the bake sale and shop for gently used Asian dishware, decor and gifts at the rummage sale.

Be sure to arrive early before your favorites sell out!

2018 Fall Food and Crafts Bazaar

Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, Wash. 98402

When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free. Menu items $1 to $9. Cash, checks and credit cards welcome.

More info: www.tacomabt.org, Buddhist.temple@tacomabt.org, or (253) 627-1417