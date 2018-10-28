Active Shooter Exercise on McChord Field, Oct. 30

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A simulated active shooter exercise is planned for Oct. 30, 2018, on McChord Field to allow for the evaluation of response actions of Team McChord Airmen, civilians and first responders.

Although maintaining realism in an artificially simulated training exercise will be stressed, there will not be an actual armed shooter or the presence of firearms to mitigate misinterpretation of the scene by bystanders and to help increase the safety of the training event.



If at any time someone sees or suspects anything unsafe they should call the local authorities or 911 immediately.