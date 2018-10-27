Tillicum’s Southbound I-5 ramp closures scheduled for this week

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building the I-5 Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project will close a section of Berkeley Street between Union Avenue and the southbound ramps to and from Interstate 5 during night hours the week of Oct. 29 to install temporary electrical poles. This overnight work will also close the southbound I-5 ramps at Berkeley Street.

Later in the week, crews will move to the Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 for overnight work.

Nighttime travelers who use both interchanges are advised to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations, and be familiar with the detour routes listed below.

Monday, Oct. 29 to Wednesday, Oct. 31

Southbound I-5 exit 122 to Berkeley Street will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be detoured via exit 121 at 41st Division and northbound I-5.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be detoured via northbound I-5 to the Thorne Lane exit and southbound I-5 or to Union Avenue to Thorne Lane and southbound I-5.

Berkeley Street will close between Union Avenue and the southbound I-5 ramps each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be detoured to Union to Thorne Lane to southbound I-5, or northbound I-5 to Thorne Lane exit to southbound I-5.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday. Drivers will be detoured to exit 122 at Berkeley Street to Union Avenue, or northbound I-5 to exit 124 at Gravelly Lake Drive to southbound I-5 to Berkeley Street.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.