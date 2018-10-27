Rick Talbert to host his last Council In-District meeting

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 30, in the Lincoln High School Cafeteria, 701 S. 37th St. in Tacoma. This in-district meeting will be chaired by Councilmember Rick Talbert, Pierce County Council District 5, and will be his last in-district meeting as he is term-limited.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to the residents of Pierce County. There is time set aside on the agenda for residents and local elected officials to present to the council.

On the agenda for this meeting are the following guest speakers:

City of Tacoma Update, Catherine Ushka, Councilmember 2 (tentative)

Tacoma Eastside Community Center Presentation – Metro Parks Tacoma

Performance Audit Report: Senior Center and Prevention Services and Programs Funding – Bill Vetter, Council Senior Legislative Analyst

For more information about this meeting please visit the County Council webpage.