Overnight lane, ramp closures continue in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews putting final touches on two projects that widened Interstate 5 in Tacoma have a series of overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled for the week of Oct. 29. The closures allow crews to finish drainage and concrete work in various locations of both projects.

During the overnight ramp closures, signed detours will be in place. Overnight travelers are advised to plan extra time into their trips.

Overnight ramp and lane closures

Single and double overnight lane closures are scheduled on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and the Port of Tacoma Road.

Monday, Oct. 29

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

South 38th Street ramp to northbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) lanes and the northbound I-5 c/d to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound SR 7, Southbound I-705, Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 and the A Street on-ramp and the southbound SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound SR 7, Southbound I-705, Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Nov. 2

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-705 and the A Street on-ramp and the southbound SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Daytime closure of SR 7 ramp

Contractor crews finishing the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project will continue to close the southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 during daytime hours Monday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 2 for stormpond work.

The ramp closure will begin each day after the morning commute at 9 a.m. and will be in place until 3 p.m. The ramp will remain open for the late afternoon and evening commute. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

Read the latest on HOV construction in Tacoma at the WSDOT Blog.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.