DuPont seeks to rezone acreage

Name of Proposal : City initiated non-project rezone of approximately 58.11 acres from a combination of Industrial and Manufacturing Research Park to Community Business. City of DuPont File Nos. PLNG2018-036 & 037.

Date of Issuance : October 29, 2018

Description of Proposal : City initiated non-project rezone of approximately 58.11 acres from a combination of Industrial and Manufacturing Research Park to Community Business. The proposed rezone is to implement the adopted 2017 amendments to the Comprehensive Plan.

Location of proposal : The proposed rezone is located DuPont, WA, on the west of DuPont-Steilacoom Road and east of International Place on both the north and south sides of Center Drive together with the intervening right-of-way of Center Drive.

Applicant : City of DuPont

This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2). The lead agency has determined that the proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the City. This information is available to the public on request.

The city will not act on this proposal for 14 days from October 29, 2018. Comments must be received by the City of DuPont no later than 5:00 pm, November 13, 2018. This final decision may be appealed by a party of record with standing per DMC 25.175.060(4). The 14-day appeal period starts at 8:00 AM, October 30, 2018, and ends at 5:00 PM, November 13, 2018, per DMC 25.175.060(4) and WAC 197-11-680(2)(D).

City of DuPont SEPA Responsible Official :

Jeffrey S. Wilson, AICP

Director of Community Development / SEPA Responsible Official

1700 Civic Drive

DuPont, WA 98327

253.912.5393

jwilson@dupontwa.gov