Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike coming to Broadway Center

TACOMA, WASH. – After 10 years of producing live theater on Tacoma’s stages on a successful yet intermittent basis, Broadway Center officially launches its Regional Theater Program next month with Christopher Durang’s “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike.” The Chekhov-inspired comedy, directed by Brett Carr, opens for a preview night on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and performances continue through Sunday, Nov. 25. Tickets are on sale now.

The Regional Theater Program will begin its first season with two shows, “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike” this fall, and “ART” this spring.

“We are pleased to announce that with “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike,” we are now contracted with Actor’s Equity, the national actors’ and stage managers’ union, to support bringing in the best actors available while still involving local, non-union performers as well. In upcoming seasons, we plan to expand our Regional Theater Program offerings to four full productions per season,” stated Executive Director David Fischer.

“We look forward to inspiring audiences and community dialogue through a series of provocative and meaningful works while at the same time growing the employment base of regional theater artists,” he continued.

The director and cast will hold a free community talk-back between the matinee and evening performances on Nov. 25, starting approximately at 5:45 p.m.

“Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike” is directed by Brett Carr. The cast is as follows:

April Poland – Sonia

Casi Pruitt – Masha

David Quicksall – Vanya

Kristen Natalia – Cassandra

Rodman Bolek – Spike

Valerie Ryan Miller – Nina

PLAY SYNOPSIS: Families are crazy…funny! Vanya and Sonia have never left the confines of their childhood home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while their sister Masha has travelled the world as a successful actress. When Masha returns with her 20-something-old boytoy Spike, the household is thrown into utter chaos as the siblings are suddenly forced to confront long held rivalries, regrets, and the sudden possibility of escape.

Inspired by the work of Anton Chekhov, Christopher Durang (one of the comedic giants of Broadway) uses this play to comment on age, entitlement, and social media; all through the vessel of overwhelming and ridiculous comedy. “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike” is a poignant and raucous play that is pure joy from start to finish.

The original production won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.