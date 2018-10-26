Symphony Tacoma Returns to Newly-Remodeled Pantages Theater with Symphonie Fantastique

TACOMA, WA – The much-anticipated reopening of the newly-renovated and acoustically-enhanced Pantages Theater is set for the weekend of November 16, and Symphony Tacoma is honored to be part of it. On Saturday, November 17 Maestra Sarah Ioannides and the Symphony Tacoma orchestra will present Symphonie Fantastique, the second performance of the eight-concert season. The concert will begin at 7:30 pm.

Featuring an exciting and eclectic repertoire, the program has the makings for an exhilarating evening. Emmanuel Chabrier’s España portrays the composer’s impressions of a memorable visit to Spain, capturing in music the vibrant flavors and culture he experienced. Sergei Prokofiev’s “futuristic” Piano Concerto No. 2–originally composed in 1913 and reconstructed in 1923–features rising-star pianist Henry Kramer whose playing has been described as “precise as a faceted diamond.” Rounding out the program is Symphonie Fantastique which tells the heartbreaking and loosely-autobiographical story of Hector Berlioz’s self-destructive passion for a beautiful woman.

Symphonie Fantastique



Saturday, November 17 | 7:30 pm

Pantages Theater

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Henry Kramer, piano

Chabrier: España

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2

Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique

Tickets range from $24 to $85 and are on sale through the Broadway Center for Performing Arts box office. To order tickets, call 253-591-5894 or visit symphonytacoma.org.