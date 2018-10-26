Steilacoom Town Administrator Oct. 26 report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – November 6, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – November 12, 2018 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – November 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 1, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Scouting For Food:

Boy Scout Troop 71 will be in your neighborhood collecting non-perishable food items on Saturday, November 3rd, beginning at 8 am. Please have your donation visible from the street for pickup and delivery to the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry located at Steilacoom Community Church. Bags will be delivered Oct 27th.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; vactored and jetted catch basins and culverts along Starling Street, Sequalish Street, and Chambers Street; conducted erosion control inspections at various plats and development sites; cleaned debris from inlets along the 5th Street waterway; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor concentrated on the installation of the final storm drains and piping and roadway excavation.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; responded to an unplanned power in the 1300 block of Chambers Street caused by a contractor hitting a line; installed new secondary wire to a home in the 900 block of 1st Street; performed 47 utility disconnection and subsequent reconnections for nonpayment; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street ; responded to a sewer service blockage in the 1400 block of Rainier Street; jetted sewers throughout Town; inspected a new service in the 2500 block of Shephard Street; repaired a water service in the 1300 block of Chambers Street; assisted the Eelctric crew with the unplanned power outage; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew installed a new split rail fence at Perkins Park and concentrated on clearing Fall leaves from parks throughout Town. Tomorrow, staff in conjunction with Troop #480 will finish installing the benches in Tract E of Madrona Park.

Other:

Halloween Fun in Steilacoom – October 31 Ghost Walk and Pumpkin Walk:

The free Pumpkin Walk takes place in the Nathaniel Orr orchard at the corner of Main and Rainier Streets in Steilacoom. Families are encouraged to walk among the many carved jack o’lanterns, and enjoy cider and donuts. Costumes are encouraged! Voting for your favorites in different categories is also part of the event. The event is from 5:30 to 7:00.

To enter a pumpkin please bring your decorated jack o’lantern to the Museum at 1801 Rainier Street on Tuesday, the 30th from 4 to 7:00 or on Wednesday the 31st from 1-4:30. Anyone can enter! Categories include the funniest, the most creative and the scariest. Entries need to be accompanied by a name and contact phone number; pumpkins can be picked up after the event if desired.

The second event. also on October 31st, is an historical Ghost Walk around the Historic District, listening to tales of ghostly spirits and spine chilling events that are part of Steilacoom history. Reservations are required for this event as groups are limited. Call the Steilacoom Museum at 253-584-4133 to make your reservation. The 5:00 tour is a bit more child friendly although sensitive children are discouraged. The 7:00 tour is adults only. Meet at the Wagon Shop adjacent to the Museum at Main and Lafayette Streets to sign in and pay. Bring a flashlight and wear warm clothes as you may shiver! This event is $2.00 per person or $5 for the family.

For more information or to leave your name for a reservation on the Ghost Walk please call 253-584-4133. Please stipulate which tour you are interested in.

Writing Our History – Pierce County Speaker Series:

All programs in this series include light refreshments and conversation before the program.

Door open at 6:00 p.m., programs begin at 6:30 p.m.

November 15

The Steilacoom Story

Ed Echtle

Tacoma Armory, 715 S 11th Street

Steilacoom Library Series:

Friday November 9th

What it Means to be Human:

Humanities Washington speaker Llyn De Danaan, author of cultural anthropologist, explores our origins and how they help us define what it means to be human. She examines recent finds that have altered our understanding of the past and considers what will it mean to be human in the future as new technologies challenge our intelligence and hard-won skills.