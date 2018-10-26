Pavilion dedication is set for Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018

We’re dedicating our new Pavilion in the Park and you’re invited! The dedication ceremony is planned before the kick off to Make-A-Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood approached the City Council in the spring of 2014 with a pledge of $300,000 to dedicate to a community project at Fort Steilacoom Park. The proposal was to build an event venue at the park that could be used to host future outdoor concerts, community theater performances and other community-centric events.

The Pavilion in the Park was completed in the summer of 2018, just in time for SummerFEST. Already it has hosted the annual International Festival, our summer concert series and other performances and meetings. Its design includes a multipurpose room and performance area, storage rooms for things like chairs and tables and the option to one day incorporate small restrooms and a warming kitchen area.

The front includes a platform and pads for lighting and speakers and a grass seating area with a landscaped concrete wall at the back.

We hope you’ll join us for this dedication. For more information call (253) 983-7887 or email parks@cityoflakewood.us.