Help Save Norberg Estates Forest and Wildlife Habitat

Submitted by Sally Jacky.

Two opportunities to give support by November 1, 2018 to the town of Steilacoom to acquire the NORBERG ESTATES FOREST AND WILDLIFE HABITAT, a 5.09-acre forestland off Lexington Street bordered by Stevens Street and Galloway Street.

Come to Harlock Place Park in Steilacoom (off Lexington Street on Galloway Street at Cincinnati Street) from noon to 12:30 pm this Saturday, October 27th, for an update of NORBERG ESTATES FOREST AND WILDLIFE HABITAT. Talk with a volunteer and sign our petitions, “Save the Forest” petition and pledge a future tax deductible charitable donation. Free treats.

Come to Steilacoom post office on Lafeyette Street, Wednesday, October 31, 6:30 pm to 7 pm for an update of NORBERG ESTATES FOREST AND WILDLIFE HABITAT. Talk with a volunteer and sign our petitions, “Save the Forest” petition and pledge a future tax deductible charitable donation.

We have more than 460 Steilacoom “Save the Forest” signatures and about 180 neighboring signatures, a total of more than 640 signatures, to show support to the town council for saving the forest and wildlife habitat. We have collected 173 pledges from persons in Steilacoom and other communities. The current tax deductible charitable donations pledge total is $14,082.00.

Let’s get 600 “Save the Forest” signatures and $17,000 in pledges.

Estates Forest Citizen Committee