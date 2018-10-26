Free Tootsie Rolls at Fred Meyer on Fri., Sat. to support Special Olympics

Submitted by Knights of Columbus from St. Frances Cabrini Church.

The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s organization from St. Frances Cabrini Church in Lakewood will be handing out FREE TOOTSIE ROLLS at the Fred Meyers store on Bridgeport Way on Friday, 10/26 and Saturday, 10/27.

This is a project of the Knights to raise funds for Persons with Disabilities. Cabrini’s Knights have selected Special Olympics of WA to receive the donations that are given for their project. This is the 4th year they have been engaged in this endeavor in which they hand out specially packaged Tootsie Rolls at the doors of community stores raising nearly $10,000 for Special Olympics. Knights will be manning both entrances from 9 AM to 5 PM, or until they run out of Tootsie Rolls. So come early and be generous with your tax deductible donations to Special Olympics of WA.

This is one of community service programs St. Frances Cabrini men are involved. They also provide support at Special Olympics functions like the Spring Games where they help prepare 4000 lunches for the Special athletes. The Knights also assisted at the National Special Olympics meet at Husky Stadium on July 4th preparing lunches for Special Olympians and volunteers.