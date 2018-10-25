The Hip Hop Nutcracker coming to Tacoma

TACOMA, WASH. – Spirits are sure to be raised this holiday season when audiences experience MC Kurtis Blow and a troupe of all-star hip hop dancers’ contemporary take on a ballet tradition. Set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music (with the addition of a DJ and violinist), The Hip Hop Nutcracker with MC Kurtis Blow returns by popular demand to Tacoma’s historic Pantages Theater on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.

This holiday mash-up is fun for the entire family and delivers a contemporary re-imagining of Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Performed by a supercharged cast of all-star dancers, DJ and violinist, the story shares a hip spin on the holiday classic. Digital scenery transforms E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story of sugarplums into 1980s Brooklyn.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrates love, community and the magic of New Year’s Eve.

Patrons of The Hip Hop Nutcracker with MC Kurtis Blow can look forward to experiencing the first performance in the newly renovated Pantages Theater. Built in 1918, the Pantages has undergone a series of renovations, culminating with its full restoration in its centennial anniversary, which have improved its safety, comfort, acoustics, and overall visitor experience. Learn more here.

Tickets for THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER are on sale now, starting at $29. To purchase tickets call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.