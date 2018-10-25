Tacoma Athletic Commission Presents the 2018 Distinguished Achievement Awards

TACOMA, WA – The Tacoma Athletic Commission will host the Distinguished Achievement Awards on Tuesday, October 30 at 6 p.m. at the McGavick Conference Center on the Clover Park Tech campus in Lakewood.

The Distinguished Achievement Awards recognize the following individuals for their accomplishments for the 2017-18 school season:

Dick Hannula Female and Male Amateur Athlete of the Year – Margaux Arntson, former Annie Wright/Claremont McKenna College volleyball player and Michael Gretler, former Bonney Lake HS/Oregon State University third baseman.

– Margaux Arntson, former Annie Wright/Claremont McKenna College volleyball player and Michael Gretler, former Bonney Lake HS/Oregon State University third baseman. Frosty Westering Excellence in Coaching Award – Sam Ring, Wilson boys track & field and cross country coach and Chris Gibson, girls basketball coach at White River.

– Sam Ring, Wilson boys track & field and cross country coach and Chris Gibson, girls basketball coach at White River. Doug McArthur Lifetime Achievement Award – Tom Mustin, former U.S. Olympic Boxing Team coach and longtime coach of the Tacoma Boxing Club.

– Tom Mustin, former U.S. Olympic Boxing Team coach and longtime coach of the Tacoma Boxing Club. First Family of Sports – The Barsh Family of Puyallup and Tacoma. Israel and Denise raised the all-around athletic brothers – Joshuael, R-Jay, Isaiah, Caleb, Joseph, Isaac and Josiah. They are mostly known as a basketball family but have been involved in local sports in many ways.

– The Barsh Family of Puyallup and Tacoma. Israel and Denise raised the all-around athletic brothers – Joshuael, R-Jay, Isaiah, Caleb, Joseph, Isaac and Josiah. They are mostly known as a basketball family but have been involved in local sports in many ways. Connelly Law Offices Excellence in Officiating – recognizes passion and dedication demonstrated as a high school officials: Mark Polcyn (Boys Basketball), Allen Estes (Girls Basketball), Dwayne Johnson (Football), Graig Bolton (Softball), John O’Keefe (Soccer), Debbie Beckwith (Volleyball) and Tom Maki (Wrestling).

Also being honored with the Golden Whistle Award for over 50 years of service as football officials are Jack Stonestreet and Daryl Van Dinter.

Tickets, including a souvenir program, dessert and beverage are $15 and available for purchase at mhblau) after October 25. Seating is limited.

For 75 years the Tacoma Athletic Commission has supported amateur sports and the youth of Pierce County. With a membership of more than 275 dedicated and enthusiastic men and women, the TAC has raised and donated more than $6 million to local sports programs.