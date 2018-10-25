Businesses to Reach New Heights at South Sound Summit

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber will host its 2nd annual South Sound Summit on Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. This half-day conference has all the components needed to advance South Sound business.

The program will kick off with an address by Chamber President & CEO Tom Pierson highlighting the Chamber’s accomplishments this year and vision for the future.

Conference speakers are composed of both community and business leaders including – Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, Denny Heck and Derek Kilmer, both from the House of Representatives, and Dr. Ali Modarres of University of Washington Tacoma, along with – Dr. David Hirschberg of Readiness Acceleration and Incubation Network (RAIN), Joseph Williams of the Washington State Department of Commerce, and Bryan Reynolds of Anthem Coffee.

For the complete agenda and list of speakers and presentations visit www.southsoundsummit.com/

Attendees will convene in the round to hear the keynote presentation by top business speaker and entertainment industry visionary Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass and Co-Founding Executive of Netflix. Lowe will share his experience from working with successful startups like Netflix, Redbox, and MoviePass to teach entrepreneurs how to simplify their business and to create a winning culture.

The evening will conclude with an elevation celebration – where cocktail party meets business expo. Attendees will be able to connect and meet future business partners in a relaxed environment.

Visit www.southsoundsummit.com/ for tickets and more information about Mitch Lowe, speaker sessions, and our generous sponsors.