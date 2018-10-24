Public invited to Canvassing Board meeting

The Canvassing Board of Pierce County, pursuant to chapter 29A.60 RCW, will hold a public special meeting Friday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 a.m. to update the Canvassing Board manual. A record of the meeting will be available for public inspection and copying.

The Canvassing Board may meet at any time to perform their statutory duties which may include administrative hearings regarding voter registration challenges, conducting recounts, adopting rules or to respond to any other special circumstances that may arise.

Members of the County Canvassing Board consist of the county auditor, who chairs the Canvassing Board; the county prosecuting attorney; and the chair of the county council. Any member may designate a representative.

Public comment will be taken at the meeting at such time or times as may be designated by the chair. Members of the public who wish to comment must first wait to be recognized by the chair and asked for comment. The time allowed for comment may be limited by the Chair.

The meeting will be conducted at the Pierce County Election Center, 2501 S. 35th St., Suite C, in Tacoma.