Submitted by League of Women Voters – Tacoma-Pierce Co.

Candidates for two seats in the state legislature’s 28th district will appear Thursday evening, October 25th, in Steilacoom to tell voters why they should be elected and respond to questions from the audience. The public forum, sponsored by a coalition including the LWV, AAUW, UW Tacoma, the Affordable Housing Coalition and the Town of Steilacoom, will be at the Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, starting at 6:30 pm.