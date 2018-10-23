Slovakia K-9 Exchange Program topic of Oct. 25 Lakewood United meeting

October 25, 2018 “Slovakia K-9 Exchange Program” – Lakewood Police Officer Jim Syler, K-9 Master Trainer for Pierce County METRO K-9 and the Washington State Police Canine Association and K-9 Rock, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois (Steve – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

November 1, 2018 (All Saints’ Day) Tacoma News Tribune (Kris – MC) Unconfirmed

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, November 9, 2018 (2nd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.