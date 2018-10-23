Halloween Fun in Steilacoom

Submitted by Marianne Bull.

Two events on October 31st, Halloween evening, are becoming great traditions in Steilacoom. One is the Pumpkin Walk and the other is the Ghost Walk, two separate and distinct activities.

The free Pumpkin Walk takes place in the Nathaniel Orr orchard at the corner of Main and Rainier Streets in Steilacoom. Families are encouraged to walk among the many carved jack o’lanterns, and enjoy cider and donuts. Costumes are encouraged! Voting for your favorites in different categories is also part of the event. The event is from 5:30 to 7:00.

To enter a pumpkin please bring your decorated jack o’lantern to the Museum at 1801 Rainier Street on Tuesday, the 30th from 4 to 7:00 or on Wednesday the 31st from 1-4:30. Anyone can enter! Categories include the funniest, the most creative and the scariest. Entries need to be accompanied by a name and contact phone number; pumpkins can be picked up after the event if desired.

The second event. also on October 31st, is an historical Ghost Walk around the Historic District, listening to tales of ghostly spirits and spine chilling events that are part of Steilacoom history. Reservations are required for this event as groups are limited. Call the Steilacoom Museum at 253-584-4133 to make your reservation. The 5:00 tour is a bit more child friendly although sensitive children are discouraged. The 7:00 tour is adults only. Meet at the Wagon Shop adjacent to the Museum at Main and Lafayette Streets to sign in and pay. Bring a flashlight and wear warm clothes as you may shiver! This event is $2.00 per person or $5 for the family.

For more information or to leave your name for a reservation on the Ghost Walk please call 253-584-4133. Please stipulate which tour you are interested in.