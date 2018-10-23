DuPont Holiday Bazaar Open for Vendors

Submitted by Erin Gowenlock.

DuPont’s Annual Holiday Bazaar will take place Saturday, November 17 from 9 am – 3 pm at Pioneer Middle School.

Vendors have till Friday, November 9th to sign up. Unique crafts and gifts perfect for the holidays will be sold.

“This is a great opportunity to support local artists and shop early. It’s amazing the creativity that comes out of the bazaars and I can’t wait to see what they bring this year” said Recreation & Events Coordinator Amy Walker.

Entrance is $1, all proceeds will benefit City of DuPont Parks & Recreation and The DuPont Historical Society.

The Holiday Bazaar is sponsored by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation and The DuPont Historical Society.

Additional Information

Event Poster: dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2467

Bazaar Application: dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2519

Pioneer Middle School address: 1750 Bobs Hollow Ln, DuPont, WA, 98327

9:00 am – 3:00 pm