The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

DuPont City Council to hear from Police Chief finalists

By Leave a Comment

The DuPont City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, to hold a Police Chief Listening Session with the two Police Chief finalists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *