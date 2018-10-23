DuPont City Council to hear from Police Chief finalists

The DuPont City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, to hold a Police Chief Listening Session with the two Police Chief finalists.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
The DuPont City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, to hold a Police Chief Listening Session with the two Police Chief finalists.
Leave a Reply