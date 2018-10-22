WSDOT hosting I-5/JBLM area construction open house

LAKEWOOD – Community members and local businesses are invited to learn about the construction schedule and final plans for widening Interstate 5 in Lakewood near Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The work between JBLM’s main gate and Thorne Lane in south Pierce County will rebuild the Berkeley and Thorne Lane interchanges.

This is the second of four projects in the area and is intended to help relieve congestion and improve safety by reducing collisions.

Open house information

When: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018

Where: Tillicum Elementary School, 8514 Maple Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498

Details: There is no formal presentation. Attendees can meet with WSDOT staff and the agency’s contractor Guy F. Atkinson Construction to learn more about the project design, construction schedule, and traffic impacts.

This work is part of the I-5 – Steilacoom-DuPont Rd. to Thorne Lane – Corridor Improvements project, funded by the Connecting Washington transportation package.