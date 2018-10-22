Pierce College Science Dome presents epic live music experience Nov. 10

The Pierce College Science Dome is hosting a unique experience under the stars during a special live planetarium concert Nov. 10 and 11. In their Washington debut performance, musicians David Helfand and Justin Lader will perform “Through the Portal,” their latest instrumental album, under spectacular space-themed visualizations in the Science Dome.

“Through the Portal” is the musicians’ first epic space music opus of all original music, featuring harp, guitar, viola, a keyboard called a mellotron, and percussion. The album is a work of love and respect dedicated to loved ones who have passed on and the deep mysteries of life.

This is the first event of its kind held in the Science Dome, and all visualizations have been developed to complement each song, creating a memorable experience for all. “These visualizations have great meaning behind them,” said Science Dome Coordinator Hillary Stephens. “This will be a really unique experience for all.”

Tickets are available now for three performances on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15, and space is limited. Reserve your tickets today!

The Science Dome is located at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, at 9401 Farwest Drive SW in Lakewood.

For more information about “Through the Portal,” please visit David Helfand’s website.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.