LASA Open House on October 24th

Submitted by Yvette Torres.

On Wednesday October 24th from 8:30 to 10:30 am the public is invited to join LASA for its Homecoming/open house. Stop in for coffee and a bagel, take a tour of LASA’s services center, interact with staff and board members, and hear client’s success stories.

For almost 30 years LASA has provided housing to families experiencing homelessness. LASA’s mission is to prevent homelessness and recurrent homelessness which is why they offer prevention services such as rental and utility assistance depending on funding.

LASA is located at 8956 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood.

LASA hopes to see you there. Call 253 581-8689 for more information.