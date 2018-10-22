Hands-On STEAM activities for all ages at MakerFest

TACOMA – Enjoy building, creating, crafting, coding and more at MakerFest. Join neighbors Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 9th Ave. S.W., Puyallup. The Pierce County Library System, Puyallup Public Library, Tacoma Public Library and Timberland Library are partnering to present this free, all-ages event.

“This is a true community event. People of all ages come together and share and learn as a community,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “People told us they wanted the Library to provide opportunities to connect with others and share interests, and that’s what MakerFest is all about!”

MakerFest features nearly 50 exhibitors including arts and crafts, technology, robotics, homesteading, health, upcycling, emergency preparedness, science and many more. Exhibit booths will feature hands-on activities to help people learn do-it-yourself (DIY) processes.

Participants can stop by for an hour or stay all day and join in STEAM activities – science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Attendees can use a bicycle to blend a smoothie, test artificial intelligence, and try their hand at game design. Robot battles will take place throughout the day and a photo booth with celebrity exhibitors including Star Wars’ R2D2 will also be available.

Children can have fun while playing and learning with KaBOOM! Imagination Playground™. The big blue blocks help children build math skills as they count and sort blocks; literacy skills as they talk about building projects; and many other abilities.

Visit makerfest.pcls.us for more information.

Thank you to the Pierce County Library Foundation for sponsoring MakerFest.