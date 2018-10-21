Storm Runoff, Pollutants and You

Submitted by Nancy White.

Just in time for the start of the fall rains, Mr. Jamie Carter, City of Milton Storm Inspector, will be speaking on “Storm Water Runoff and Pollutants “ at the monthly Tahoma Fuchsia Society Meeting on Monday October 23, 2018 at 7:00 PM.

Keeping surface water, lakes and Puget Sound healthy is community’s responsibility. Come learn about water runoff and pollution. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Location:

Lakewood Presbyterian Church

8601 104th SW

Lakewood, WA 98498-4473

(Located 5 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center)

Fuchsia Folks Are Fun Folks!

CONTACT TFS:

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety

EMAIL: tahomafuchsiasociety@gmail.com

PHONE: (253) 588-4541

Tahoma Fuchsia Society meets at 7:00 PM on the fourth Monday of every month, except for July (TFS Picnic), November, December (TFS Christmas Party).

Meeting begins with the Program, then a Coffee Break, ending with Club Business portion of the meeting.

The 2018, club plant is the locally historical fuchsia “Grandma Mac”.