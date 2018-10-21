Overnight ramp closures scheduled at Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane

LAKEWOOD – Nighttime travelers who use the Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 and the northbound I-5 ramps to and from Berkeley Street are advised to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations this weekend and next week.

If the weather cooperates, contractor crews building the I-5 Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project will close the ramps during night hours to restripe the lanes on I-5 and the ramps.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Northbound I-5 exit 122 to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Drivers will be detoured via Thorne Lane and southbound I-5.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday. Drivers can use northbound I-5 to Gravelly Lake Drive to southbound I-5, or take Union Avenue to Berkeley Street to southbound I-5.

Oct. 25 Open House

Learn more about this project on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. during a community open house at Tillicum Elementary School.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.