Tacoma Restaurant Week Returns

TACOMA – The best-priced dining promotion to benefit diners in the South Puget Sound area arrives for two weeks during Tacoma Restaurant Week in October. Over the two-week promotion, Sunday through Thursday only, diners can indulge in $30 three-course dinners at the area’s best restaurants, and/or even find deals at some of those places offering a three-course lunch for only $15.

Restaurant Week, which runs October 21-25, and October 28- Nov. 1, is an opportunity for diners to try restaurants that usually are priced much higher. It’s a great way to dine on three courses ultra-affordably at such places as El Gaucho, CI Shenanigans, Stanley & Seaforts, and WildFin.

The list of participants stretches mostly across Pierce County including the waterfront, downtown core, even Gig Harbor.

Diners will find the Tacoma Restaurant Week deal at the following restaurants: Bar Bistro, Boathouse 19, CI Shenanigan’s, Duke’s Chowder House, El Gaucho, Indochine, Johnny’s Dock, Lobster Shop, Melting Pot, Stanley & Seaforts, Table 47, Wabi Sabi and Wildfin.

Most major cities run a restaurant week once or twice a year. Menus for Tacoma Restaurant Week are available online at tacomarestaurantweek.com. Also follow TRW and new restaurants joining the promotion on Facebook at facebook.com/TacomaRestaurantWeek. ?